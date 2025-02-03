Lifelong Paramus Resident Doug Williamson, Pillar Of Community, Dies Suddenly

Doug devoted his life to helping others, serving as the director of emergency services for Valley Health System and spending nearly 15 years with McCabe Ambulance Service, where his compassion and dedication touched countless lives. Doug is being remembered by colleagues as a pillar of strength and an inspiration to those around him.

"Doug was not just a top-tier provider—he was an extraordinary human being," McCabe Ambulance Service wrote in a heartfelt statement. "He approached every shift as an opportunity to make a difference, lifting up his colleagues and offering unwavering support. His loss is deeply felt, and his spirit will forever live on within this company."

A lifelong resident of Paramus, Doug’s impact extended far beyond his professional life. He was known for his warmth, kindness, and generosity of spirit. Social media has been filled with an outpouring of condolences from friends, colleagues, and community members.

Doug is preceded in death by his parents, Douglas Williamson (1977) and Dolores Williamson (2023), and his siblings, Christopher Williamson (1990) and Jennifer Williamson (2018).

Services are being handled by Vander Plaat Memorial Home.

Daily Voice extends its condolences to those who knew and loved Doug Williamson.

