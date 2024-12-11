Life In Prison For BF Who Beat, Stabbed GF Dead In Bergen County Home: Prosecutor

Patrick J. Camilli, 59, of Washington Township, was sentenced to life in prison on Dec. 6, following his conviction for the 2021 murder of 51-year-old Mary E. Huber, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

The crime occurred on Oct. 24, 2021, when police responded to a 911 call at a private residence in Washington Township shortly after midnight. Officers found Camilli lying on top of Huber, with a knife nearby. Huber had suffered multiple stab wounds and bruises, authorities said.

She was rushed to Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, where she was pronounced dead. Camilli was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment of self-inflicted stab wounds before being arrested.

An autopsy revealed Huber sustained at least 29 sharp force injuries and 20 blunt force injuries during the attack, officials said.

After a four-week trial in October 2024, a jury convicted Camilli of murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

During his sentencing in Bergen County Superior Court before Judge James X. Sattely, Camilli received a life sentence in a New Jersey state prison.

“This sentencing brings justice for Mary E. Huber, her family, and her friends,” Prosecutor Musella said, commending his team of assistant prosecutors, detectives, and victim advocates for their efforts in the case.

Musella also thanked the Washington Township and Westwood Police Departments, as well as the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, for their professionalism and collaboration in the investigation.

