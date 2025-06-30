Lidl Opening Fourth Bergen County Store: Here's When And Where

The German grocery chain is opening its newest Lidl US location at 150 River St., on Friday, July 25, with a grand opening celebration set to start at 7:40 a.m., according to a company announcement.

Doors open with the sunrise, and the store promises free coffee and freshly baked croissants for early birds.

The Hackensack location will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This will be Bergen County's fourth Lidl, with locations already in Paramus, Bergenfield, and Elmwood Park.

Known for its wallet-friendly prices and European imports, Lidl is billing itself as the “Super-EST Market,” offering everything from 49-cent croissants to aged Parmigiano Reggiano — plus private label goods, imported wines, and a rotating aisle of surprise items called the “Midl of Lidl.”

Some of the most buzzworthy items hitting shelves:

49-Cent Butter Croissants flown in from Europe and baked fresh daily.

Angel Hair Chocolate, a Turkish-inspired candy with pistachio and raspberry.

Bakery “Special Guests”: Banana Nut Muffins and Cinnamon Raisin NY Bagels.

Butcher’s Specialty Meats, including USDA Choice beef and antibiotic-free chicken.

A case of 48 cans of Nixe Tuna for $19.99 — available for just one week.

There’s also chilled pasta imported from Italy, gelato bars, frozen tiramisu, and truffle oil pizzas in Lidl’s Preferred Selection line.

The new store layout promises a faster, easier shopping experience — no maze-like aisles or endless wandering.

And for savvy savers, the MyLidl app offers app-only deals, a welcome coupon, and loyalty perks.

Lidl US opened its first American store in 2017 and now operates more than 180 stores across the East Coast.

Hackensack shoppers can find more info and weekly deals at Lidl.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.