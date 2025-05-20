Levi's Sells Dockers For $311M+ To Brand Giant Behind Forever 21, Reebok

The agreement was announced on Tuesday, May 20. The deal could reach up to $391 million based on Dockers' future growth under Authentic, whose portfolio also includes Forever 21's intellectual property, Nautica, and Reebok.

The sale is expected to close by Thursday, July 31, in North America and by the end of January 2026 for global operations.

"Dockers is a natural fit for the Authentic model," said Authentic's founder and CEO Jamie Salter. "It's a brand with deep roots, high awareness and a solid foundation in licensing — all things we look for when acquiring new brands. Dockers played a key role in shaping casual workwear as we know it today, and we see significant potential to build on that legacy and grow the brand across a variety of categories."

Levi's CEO Michelle Gass said the deal supports the company's shift toward a more direct-to-consumer model, along with growth in women's and denim lifestyle lines.

"After a robust process, we are confident that we maximized the value of the business and that Authentic is the right organization to usher in the next chapter of growth for the Dockers brand," said Gass. "We thank the global Dockers team for their strong commitment and execution to building the brand, which continues to be the authority on khaki."

Although khakis have lost popularity in the US, Dockers remains strong internationally, which is part of what makes the brand appealing to a company like Authentic, CNBC reported. Sources familiar with Dockers' financials said Authentic's global licensing expertise could unlock further value.

As part of the deal, Levi's will provide transition support for a limited time to help Dockers shift smoothly to its new ownership. Gass added that Levi's intends to return about $100 million of the deal's net proceeds to shareholders through stock buybacks.

Levi’s reported $6.4 billion in revenue in 2024 and said the deal helps it focus on its Levi's and Beyond Yoga brands.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.