Leonia Victim Dies Week After Hit-Run, Charges Upgraded For North Bergen Driver: Prosecutor

A woman struck by a hit-and-run driver earlier this month in Leonia died eight days after the crash, and the North Bergen motorist accused of hitting her is facing an upgraded charge, authorities announced.

OSMARY JIMENEZ-LUNA

Photo Credit: Bergen County Prosecutor's Office
Cecilia Levine
Osmary Jimenez-Luna, 34, was originally arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that occurred around 4:35 a.m. on Thursday, July 10, in Leonia, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said in a press release Tuesday, July 22.

At the scene on Grand Avenue near Ames Avenue, police found 77-year-old Chong Soon Sim with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle, Musella said. She was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in critical condition. Sim died on Friday, July 18 of injuries suffered in the crash.

Jimenez-Luna, who had been behind the wheel of a red Toyota Sienna, was arrested Monday, July 14, on charges of third-degree knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury, fourth-degree endangering an injured victim, and several related motor vehicle offenses.

Following Sim's death, one of Jimenez-Luna's charges was upgraded to second-degree leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

He remains in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing in Superior Court in Hackensack.

