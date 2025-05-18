First Us-born Pope Vows Unity At Historic Inauguration In Rome

Addressing a crowd of over 200,000, including many world leaders, he expressed gratitude for the support he has received as he steps into his new role after Pope Francis died at age 88 on Easter Monday, April 21.

“Following the death of Pope Francis, we felt like sheep without a shepherd," Pope Leo said. "Yet, having received his final blessing on Easter Sunday, and with eyes of faith, hope, and joy, we remembered how the Lord never abandons his people.”

Robert Francis Prevost, age 69, a native of Chicago who was elected the 267th pope of the Roman Catholic Church on Thursday, May 8.

During his inauguration, he acknowledged the prayers and support offered during the conclave that elected him as the Successor of Peter, noting the harmonious spirit guiding the 133 Cardinal electors from 71 nations during their deliberations

“I was chosen, without any merit of my own, and now, with fear and trembling,” Pope Leo stated.

Citing the Gospel for the day, the Pope reminded the congregation of the call to be “fishers of men” and to share the “hope of the Gospel” with all, encouraging everyone to experience God’s embrace. He emphasized that Peter’s mission is characterized by self-sacrificing love, which should inspire the Church’s actions today.

In his vision for the Church, Pope Leo XIV articulated a desire for a united community that serves as a beacon of unity and communion in a world rife with discord and division.

The pontiff called for collaboration among Christians and individuals of goodwill from different faiths, emphasizing that true unity respects individual histories and cultural backgrounds.

Before speaking, he received the Ring of the Fisherman, a gold signet ring worn by the pope representing their authority and connection to St. Peter.

During the ceremony, he used a pastoral staff, a rod with a knob on top surmounted by a cross.

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio attended the inauguration ceremonies.

Pope Leo XIV’s educational background includes a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Villanova University in 1977 and a Master of Divinity from Catholic Theological Union in Chicago.

Additionally, he holds both a licentiate and a doctorate in canon law from the Pontifical College of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome.

After his 1982 ordination as a priest, he joined the Augustinian mission in Peru in 1985. He is now a dual citizen of the US and Peru.

He was appointed by Pope Francis as prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops in January 2023, a powerful position responsible for selecting bishops.

He was elevated to cardinal in September 2023.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.