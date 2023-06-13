Legendary NJ Sportswriter Jim Hague Dead At 62

The renowned journalist and Jersey City native died on Sunday, June 11 at the age of 62, according to his obituary.

Hague was a sports fanatic at a young age and always dreamed of being a sportswriter, when he used to write the recaps of his own games, his obituary reads.

He graduated St. Peter's Prep in 1979 and studied journalism at Marquette University, according to his obituary. After graduation, his writing chronicled the exploits of northern New Jersey sports, writing for The Hudson Dispatch, The Hudson Reporter, Dorf Feature Services, the Associated Press and the Observer of Kearny, his obituary reads.

Social media was filled with tributes for Hague from friends, colleagues and people he covered as a journalist.

He is survived by his wife, Mary, and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral will be held on Thursday, June 15 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul of the Apostle Church.

To view his obituary, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.