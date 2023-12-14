Barnes & Noble Reopening Morris County Store

A Barnes & Noble is reopening at the shopping center in Ledgewood at 461 State Route 10 Building B300 next month, according to its website.

The bookstore already has planned two virtual events planned for next month.

On Thursday, Jan. 4 at 6 p.m., renowned performance artist Marina Abramovic will be discussing her new book "Marina Abramovic: A Visual Biography."

On Monday, Jan. 8 at 3 p.m., mystery writers Rachel Hawkins and Stacy Willingham will be discussing their new books "The Heiress" by Hawkins and "Only If You're Lucky," by Williamson.

