L.E.A.D VP, Retired NJ Police Chief Bret Alemy Dies During Florida Retreat

Alemy was serving as Vice President of Program Development for Law Enforcement Against Drugs and Violence (L.E.A.D.) at the time of his death, the organization said.

"The L.E.A.D Family is in mourning over the unexpected passing of our cherished, admired and beloved Vice President of Program Development Chief Bret Alemy," L.E.A.D. said on Facebook. "The organization is stunned but focused on serving the Alemy family during this horrible time."

Born in Wayne, Alemy joined the Air Force after high school, where he met his wife, Jo Ann, according to his obituary. After leaving the Air Force, Alemy joined the Hardystown Police Department, where he became chief, retiring in 2020, his obituary reads

Alemy is survived by Jo Ann, his children, Alexis, Nicholas and Brynne, his parents, Roseanne and Richard, his siblings, Eric and Beth, and numerous other family members and friends, according to his obituary.

"I am deeply saddened at the sudden loss of my friend, Bret," wrote one mourner. "Bret was a hardworking, honorable man who dedicated his life to service. His sense of humor made me smile and laugh and its one of the things I will miss the most. There will be a void in my life and in the lives of those he worked with every day."

Services have not yet been finalized.

