Lawsuit Over Drowning Closes Popular Jersey Shore Town Beaches: Mayor

Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra announced the closings in a Tuesday, Sept. 12, post on Facebook, in which he said it was “very unfortunate.”

"I have just been informed that as an apparent result of a drowning in the off-season, and a subsequent lawsuit, Jenkinsons has made the very unfortunate decision to close all of their beaches and all of their access points," Kanitra wrote in the post.

“I want to make it very clear that this decision is not the Borough of Point Pleasant Beach’s and that the only beach that the town owns, Maryland Avenue, is open for guests in accordance with our local beach ordinances,” Kanitra wrote.

Jenkinson’s, a private company that owns most of the beaches in Point Pleasant Beach, has locked off access to all its beaches.

Jenkinson's did not return a call for comment. Kanitra declined to comment beyond his Facebook post.

