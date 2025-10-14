Lawsuit: NJ Parents Sue State After Tree From Veterans Affairs Property Kills 12-Year-Old

The complaint, filed Friday, Oct. 10, by Melissa Olivieri and Ronie Schwartz of Lawrence Township in Mercer County Superior Court, alleges that the state agency ignored warnings about dead and rotted trees on its Lawrenceville property before one split and crashed onto their backyard on October 14, 2024.

According to the Lawrence Township Police Department, officers were dispatched to 146 Eldridge Avenue around 12:09 p.m. after receiving reports that a boy had been struck by a falling tree.

Lucas was found unconscious and unresponsive in the back yard under the tree, which had to be removed for responders to render care, Police Officer Lauren Laux wrote in the report.

"Twenty digital images of the scene and the fallen tree were taken and logged into property," the police report reads. "The tree was approximately 40-50 feet in height and had snapped at its base. The tree appeared dead and rotted."

Police said CPR was started by Sgt. Corado and Sgt. Stever, and Lucas Schwartz was taken by Lawrence Township EMS to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:55 p.m.

The lawsuit claims DMAVA “actively and intentionally ignored the risk the dangerous trees posed to the public,” including the Schwartz family, whose property borders the agency’s headquarters on Eggerts Crossing Road.

Plaintiffs allege that DMAVA was aware of prior tree falls from the same property onto neighboring yards and that “dozens of dead and rotten trees” were removed only weeks after Lucas’s death.

The complaint seeks compensatory and punitive damages and accuses DMAVA of negligence, wrongful death, and reckless disregard for public safety.

Daily Voice emailed DMAVA for comment. Phone lines listed on the agency’s website were disconnected when Daily Voice called just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.