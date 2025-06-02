Latest Update: Suspect ID'd, 8 Burned In Shocking Flamethrower Attack At Colorado Event

The incident occurred in Boulder at the outdoor Pearl Street Mall on Sunday afternoon, June 1.

Eight injuries, ranging from minor to serious have been reported, Boulder Police said. Two victims were airlifted to a burn unit with serious injuries.

Officers rushed to the scene at 1325 Pearl St. and arrested the suspect at 1:32 p.m. local time.

The suspect has been identified as Mohamed Sabry Soliman, age 45, of El Paso County. He was taken to the hospital to be medically evaluated before being booked in the Boulder County Jail on multiple charges.

Witnesses reported that the suspect used a makeshift flamethrower and threw an incendiary device into the crowd. The suspect was also heard to yell “Free Palestine” during the attack, according to police.

After receiving updated information, law enforcement officials have now identified eight victims: Four women and four men ages 52 to 88 were taken to Denver metro hospitals.

The victims were participating in a peaceful demonstration meant to raise awareness of Israeli hostages held by Hamas militants in Gaza.

The FBI is investigating the attack as a targeted act of terrorism and is working with the Boulder Police Department to process the crime scene, interview witnesses and gather evidence.

“We stand in full solidarity with those targeted," said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek, "and we will continue to ensure that justice is pursued swiftly, support is provided to victims and their communities, and preventative action is taken to protect everyone’s safety.

"We stand in full solidarity with those targeted. We will continue to ensure that justice is pursued swiftly, support is provided to victims and their communities, and preventative action is taken to protect everyone’s safety.”

At a news conference, Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn cited the quick response of officers in quickly apprehended the suspect.

“When this call came out today, our officers rushed to the scene as quickly as they could to protect our community and arrest the suspect and I’m very proud of their response," Redfearn said. "I also greatly appreciate all of our law enforcement and community partners who responded to help as well.

"I want to assure our Boulder community that we will have increased presence at many events and locations throughout the city to ensure safety.”

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said he is “closely monitoring” the situation, adding that “hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable.”

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.