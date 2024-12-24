Latest Update: Christmas Eve Storm Brings Snow, Sleet, Slippery Roads To Northeast

The wintry precipitation is falling from Washington, DC to Boston on Tuesday, Dec. 24, with up to a foot of snowfall in some spots.

For a look at where slippery travel is expected and predicted precipitation types by location, see the first image above on the AccuWeather map.

"Roads will become snow covered due to recent cold weather, resulting in slippery travel conditions," the National Weather Service says. "Anyone planning to travel Tuesday morning should use extra caution."

As the system traverses east, the wintry mix will begin to weaken, leaving 1 to 3 inches of snowfall for much of the region, with some spots seeing between a half-foot and even a foot.

For the latest snowfall projections, click on the map in the third image above from AccuWeather.

Accumulating snow will quickly come to an end from late Tuesday into the early afternoon with temperatures rising into the middle and upper 30s in the afternoon.

"In the wake of the storm, the weather will be relatively quiet and good for travel for the evening hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from the eastern Great Lakes to the Northeast," according to AccuWeather. "No significant lake-effect snow is forecast to follow the storm. However, any areas that remain wet at the end of the day on Tuesday can become icy Tuesday night unless treated."

Christmas Day will be sunny and brisk on Wednesday, Dec. 25 with temperatures generally just above freezing, but wind-chill values int he 20s.

It will remain dry with seasonable temps on Thursday, Dec. 26, and Friday, Dec. 27.

