Tractor-Trailer Fire With Multiple Explosions Shuts Route 3 In Clifton

Clifton police Lt. Robert Anderson said officers received a report of an explosion near Valley Road and Grove Street at 9:07 a.m. on Monday, July 22. Police responded and saw additional explosions at the scene.

Route 3 is closed in both directions for an "undetermined amount of time" as multiple police and fire agencies remain at the scene.

Social media videos showed heavy smoke and large flames coming from the 18-wheeler.

Police also said some nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution. Officers are working to confirm if anyone was injured and what caused the explosion.

The Little Falls Police Department said officers and firefighters were assisting Clifton first responders at the scene.

