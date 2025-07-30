Fair 96°

Lakewood Father Left Toddler In Locked Car For 20+ Minutes: Prosecutor

A 34-year-old Lakewood man was arrested and charged after he left his two-year-old son in a locked car for more than 20 minutes on Tuesday, July 29, as temperatures soared near 100 degrees, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Ocean County Department of Corrections
Sam Barron

At 3:15 p.m., a Lakewood Township police officer observed a small child alone in a parked vehicle, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. The vehicle was locked and not running, police said.

The officer retrieved a lock-out tool from his patrol vehicle, made entry into the parked vehicle, and removed the toddler, Billhimer said. The child was treated by Lakewood First Aid and transported to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood where he was treated and released, Billhimer said.

Feldman was taken into custody when he returned to his vehicle, Billhimer said, and is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. The toddler was left in the vehicle for 24 minutes, Billhimer said.

In March, Moshe Ehrlich, a 35-year-old Lakewood resident, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after he forgot to drop his infant son off at the babysitter, leaving him in a hot car for two hours before he died, according to charging documents obtained by Daily Voice.

