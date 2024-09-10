Fair 77°

LA Fitness Stabbing: Boxcutter-Wielding Suspect From Union County In Custody, Cops Say

A 22-year-old Scotch Plains resident was arrested and charged on Monday, Sept. 9, with attempted murder after he stabbed another man with a boxcutter at an LA Fitness in Clark on Sunday, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Clark Police Facebook
Sam Barron

Officers responded to the LA Fitness at 1255 Raritan Rd. and located the victim, while the perpetrator, Antonio Lampon, fled from the scene before law enforcement arrived, Clark police said in a release. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated and released, police said.

Lampon was charged with attempted murder, multiple counts of aggravated assault and multiple weapons offenses, police said.

Lampon was lodged at the Union County Jail pending a detention hearing, police said. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Det. Daniel Joy at 732-388-3434 or via e-mail at djoy@clarkpolice.org. 

