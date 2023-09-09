Knifepoint Fair Lawn Street ‘Robbery’ Takes Unusual Turn

Joey T. Martinez, 29, of Paterson had called the police desk at 2:30 a.m. last month to report the failed holdup, Sgt. Eric Eleshewich said.

Martinez told officers who responded to Henderson Boulevard at Central Avenue that he was walking near 11th Street when a black Nissan pulled behind him, Eleshewich said.

“A Hispanic male in his early 20s, 5-foot-6, with long hair and dressed in all black comes up behind him and pushes him to the ground,” the sergeant said Martinez reported.

“After pushing him, the guy takes a swipe at him with a knife and reaches into [Martinez’s] back pocket. The male then runs back to the Nissan and it flees the scene," Eleshewich said. "Nothing was stolen."

Martinez said his wallet wasn’t in his back pocket, the sergeant explained.

Detective Brian Rypkema picked up the case and, as part of the process, had Martinez come to headquarters for an interview.

One question led to another and, before long, Martinez admitted that he made the entire thing up, Eleshewich said.

He was arrested on the spot, charged with filing a false report and then released pending a court hearing.

