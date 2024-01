It was an hour or so before noon on New Year’s Day when officers responded to the 800 block of 7th Street after a noise complaint escalated, Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

They arrested Mario Robiolio and charged him with making terroristic threats, simple assault by menace and illegal weapons possession, then sent him to the Hudson County Correctional Facility in Kearny.

