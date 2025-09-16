Knife-Point Carjacker Leads Wild Chase Across NJ: Prosecutor

Police identified the suspect as Jarrett C. Burd, 26, who allegedly threatened the owner of a gray 2022 Toyota 4Runner at the Citgo Gas Station on Frenchtown Road in Milford Borough around 3:22 p.m., Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said.

The stolen SUV was later spotted driving erratically through Frenchtown and into Kingwood Township, sparking a multi-agency pursuit, Robeson said. New Jersey State Police picked up the chase on County Route 579 in Raritan Township. Just after 4:25 p.m., the SUV collided with another vehicle on County Route 523, disabling both cars.

The driver of the second vehicle suffered apparent minor injuries and was taken to Hunterdon Medical Center for treatment, Robeson said. Burd was also treated for apparent minor injuries before being taken into custody.

Burd was charged with carjacking, eluding, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of weapons for unlawful purposes, unlawful possession of weapons, assault by auto, aggravated assault of emergency medical services personnel, and theft, Robeson said.

He is being held at the Warren County Jail. Senior Assistant Prosecutor Tangerla Thomas has filed a motion for pre-trial detention. Burd is scheduled to appear Friday, Sept. 19, before Superior Court Judge Christopher J. Garrenger.

“This matter remains under investigation,” the prosecutor’s office said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office at 908-788-1129 or the New Jersey State Police, Kingwood Station at 908-996-3404. Tips can also be left anonymously at 1-800-321-0010.

