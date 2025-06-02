King Of The Hill, Parks And Rec Actor Shot, Killed After Reported Argument With Texas Neighbor

Jonathan Joss, age 59, and a neighbor got into a heated argument in San Antonio, Texas on Sunday night, June 1, TMZ reports.

San Antonio Police said officers responded at around 7 p.m. and discovered Joss near the road after he was shot multiple times, according to ABC affiliate KSAT in San Antonio, noting he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, Sigfredo Alvarez-Cega, age 56, was apprehended later in the evening and charged with murder, KSAT reported.

Earlier this year, Joss lost his San Antonio home and two dogs after a fire, according to KSAT-TV.

Joss was the voice of John Redcorn from Season 2 through Season 13 of King of the Hill. He also appeared on episodes of Parks and Recreation from 2011 to 2015 and Walker, Texas Ranger in 1994.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.