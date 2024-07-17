Fair 83°

SHARE

Surprise! Popular Pitmaster Secretly Opens New Bergen County Location

He's back.

Robert Austin Cho has opened Austin Cho Kitchen in Hackensack.

Robert Austin Cho has opened Austin Cho Kitchen in Hackensack.

 Photo Credit: Food Network photo provided by Rob Cho/AustinChoKitchen Instagram
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Popular area pitmaster Robert Austin Cho, that is.

Nearly a year after closing his Westwood eatery, Cho has secretly opened his new venture: Austin Cho Kitchen.

It's a takeout only spot that he likened to a "fully equipped stationary food truck" in Downtown Hackensack.

Cho, known for his Korean-Texas barbecue, on July 2 announced a soft opening only to his loyal followers on Instagram.

"We didn’t list on Google or Yelp. No press release," he said.

Click here to browse the menu, which Cho says is still a work in progress but so far includes brisket sandwiches, empanadas, fries, Korean slaw, and kimchi.

ACK, 163 B Main St., Hackensack. 

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE