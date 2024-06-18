Kim Kardashian Throws Birthday Bash For Daughter At NJ Mall

Kim Kardashian headed to the 3 million-square-foot mall in East Rutherford to celebrate daughter North West's birthday.

People shared photos from the 43-year-old's Instagram account that show her on rollercoaster rides and 11-year-old North's pink, three-tiered birthday cake.

Other guests included Lala Anthony, one of Kim's closest friends, Penelope Disick, North's cousin and daughter of Kourtney Kardashian, and more.

The krew also spent time at the indoor swimming pool with a wave machine and at Big Snow, the indoors ski slope, according to Instagram stories that have since disappeared.

Kardashian wished North a happy 11th birthday in a social media post.

Last July, Cardi B threw a birthday shindig for her daughter at the American Dream Mall.

