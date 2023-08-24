Kids Bike Helmets Recalled For 'Risk Of Head Injury,' Cpsc Says

Ecnup Kids Bike Helmets failed to comply with basic federal safety requirements "for coverage, positional stability, and labeling," according to the recall notice issued on Aug. 24, 2023.

CPSC noted that "the helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury."

The recall includes the size Extra Small (XS), fitting a head circumference of about 18-1/2 to 20-1/2 inches.

They were sold in pink, purple, blue, “dinosaur blue” or “aqua ocean world” with red removable padding, black straps, and a black buckle.

The serial number SL712-202201 and November 2022 are printed on a white label on the inside of the helmet.

These children's bicycle helmets were sold exclusively at Amazon from January 2022 through February 2023 for between $20 and $30.

No injuries have been reported to date, according to CPSC.

Customers should not gift, donate, or use these helmets. Instead, CPSC says you should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Ecnup for a full refund.

To receive a refund, you must "destroy the helmet by cutting off the straps, email photos of the helmet with the straps cut off to bikebikeliu@hotmail.com to prove destruction, and then dispose of the recalled helmet," as stated in the notice.

Ecnup is also contacting purchasers.

Click here for a complete photo guide to the recalled helmets.

