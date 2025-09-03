European Union Bans Gel Nail Polish Ingredient Linked To Cancer, Fertility Fears: Is US Next?

According to Newsweek, EU regulators classify trimethylbenzoyl diphenylphosphine oxide (TPO) as a substance suspected of causing cancer, genetic mutations, or harming fertility. Under EU cosmetics law, chemicals in that category are prohibited in beauty products.

The ban applies to all cosmetics containing TPO, even those purchased before the Sept. 1 deadline. Nail salons and technicians cannot use up old stock, sell it, or give it away. Instead, they must switch to compliant formulas, Newsweek reported.

A safety review by the Scientific Literature Review for Trimethylbenzoyl Diphenylphosphine Oxide says TPO is used as a “photoinitiator” in gel products that cure under UV light. U.S. cosmetics data show it appears in some nail polishes at up to 4% concentration, including in certain children’s products and makeup for the eye area.

In a 90-day oral toxicity study in rats, high doses caused decreased weight gain, changes in liver and kidney weights, and testicular atrophy, the review says. Reproductive toxicity studies linked high exposure to reduced fertility in males and developmental effects in unborn rats, including skeletal variations and delayed bone growth, according to the review.

Most genetic toxicity tests were negative, but one study found TPO caused DNA damage in human lung cells grown in the lab, the review says. The review also says TPO can cause skin irritation and allergic reactions in animals, though human testing with fully cured gels showed no irritation or sensitization.

The report calculated that, under ideal curing, leftover TPO on nails is minimal and the systemic health risk is low. Still, the EU ban reflects its zero-tolerance policy for suspected carcinogens, mutagens, or reproductive toxins in cosmetics.

Concerns about gel manicures also extend beyond chemicals in the polish. A 2024 systematic review published in the European Journal of Dermatology examined the skin cancer risks of ultraviolet (UV) nail lamps used to cure gel polish (Metko et al., 2024). Researchers reviewed 2,331 studies and included nine — three case reports, one cross-sectional study, and five experimental studies.

The review found that prolonged and repeated UV lamp exposure may pose a low risk of skin cancer, but noted that the available evidence is weak. The authors recommend informing patients about the limited data so they can make their own decisions. They also suggest safety measures, such as UV-blocking gloves or properly applied sunscreen, for those getting gel manicures.

Nail industry expert Doug Schoon told "TODAY" that the EU takes a “hazard-based approach” to regulation, while the U.S. uses what he described as a “risk-based” approach. He noted that no human studies have been conducted on the potential reproductive toxicity of TPO and said it’s unlikely the FDA will ban gel nail polishes containing the ingredient.

