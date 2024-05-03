Officer Severely Burned, Retired Cop Dad Killed In NJ Home Explosion (Update)

Kevin Gilbert, a 26-year veteran of the Newark Police Department, died in the mysterious explosion around 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2, South River Mayor Peter Guindi tells Daily Voice. His son, Kevin Gilbert, Jr., is an officer in Somerville and received a Valor Award in 2022.

Gilbert Jr. suffered burns over 90 percent of his body and was transferred from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital to St. Barnabas Hospital, according to Guindi. His father was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

"We're hoping for the best," the mayor said. "We're praying he pulls out of it."

The explosion severely damaged five neighboring homes, leaving those families displaced, Guindi said.

Guindi had spoken to a fellow Newark police officer who said the elder Gilbert was "very well-respected by the department."

Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé offered "deepest condolences to the family and colleagues" of Gilbert who served the Newark Police Division from September 1990 to April 2016.

During his nearly 26-year tenure, retired Officer Gilbert served in various Newark Police Division units, ranging from the 4th Precinct Detective Bureau to the Robbery Unit and the Safe City Task Force.

"On behalf of the entire Newark Department of Public Safety, Director Fragé offers prayers of peace and comfort to the loved ones of retired Newark Police Officer Kevin Gilbert. May he forever Rest in Peace," the department said in a statement.

Gilbert was an Orange High School graduate who studied at Bloomfield College, according to his Facebook page.

Gilbert Jr. earned a prestigious Valor Award in 2022, for an incident at a Somerville group home involving a knife-wielding resident who posed a threat to staff members.

Officer Alexander Lora reached for his taser, commanding the man to drop his weapon. The other officers drew their firearms to provide cover, according to a release by the state's PBA.

Suddenly, the man came at the officers. Lora deployed his taser, but it didn’t work. He tried it again. The man fell to the ground, dropping the knife, the PBA said.

As the officers attempted to restrain him, he fought back. And after an intense struggle, he was restrained and brought to a hospital.

“We try to be with each other outside of work as well,” Gilbert Jr. said. “Because that grows our bond even more and helps us understand how we think throughout the day.”

