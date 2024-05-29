Kenny Chesney's Private Jet Lands At North Jersey Airport Ahead Of Upcoming Shows

The country star's private jet touched down at Teterboro Airport at approximately 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, according to a popular Facebook page dedicating to tracking celebrity aircrafts.

Earlier this month, Chesney was ranked No. 13 for celebrities with the highest private jet emissions, in a list put out by Thrillist citing data pulled from JetSpy.

Chesney, currently on his "Sun Goes Down" tour, has shows booked in Syracuse, NY on May 30, Pittsburgh, PA on June 1, and Philadelphia on June 8.

Ground Control, the site that tracked Chesney's Garden State touchdown is run by 20-something-year-old Jack Sweeney, whose jet-tracking success took off with Elon Musk.

He launched similar pages for Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Trump, and more public figures.

He does so using technology called Automatic Dependent Surveillance–Broadcast (ADS-B), which NBC says is like a "GPS on steroids" and mandated by the FAA.

Sweeney was named to the Forbes 30 under 30 list this year for Ground Control.

