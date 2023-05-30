Billion-Dollar Jewelry Brand Brings Biz To Westfield Garden State Plaza

The fashion designer and billion-dollar jewelry brand opened a new retail store at Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus.

The 1400-square-foot location features a color bar, allowing people to design their own jewelry and an onsite engraving machine.

Scott, a mom of three, started the business when her first son was just three months old.

“I’ve always had a love of natural gemstones, and noticed a white space in the jewelry market for quality styles and stones at an affordable price," she said on her website. "So, I decided to create them myself."

Slowly, slowly, the business grew. By 2015, Scott's jewelry business turned a profit of $75 million, Entrepreneur.com says. Two years later, she was named EY's Entrepreneur of the Year.

These days, Scott's business is reportedly worth more than $1 billion. With stores all over the U.S., the Garden State Plaza location is the second in New Jersey — the first being in Short Hills.

The Paramus location officially opened on Friday, May 26 and a grand opening is scheduled for the weekend of June 9.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.