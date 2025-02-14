Kendall Jenner Spotted At CT Diner

The 29-year-old reality star and model shared a snap from inside Lakeside Diner in Stamford on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of her low-key outing.

Diner owner Jane Agostino told CT Insider she recognized Jenner “immediately” when she walked in on Tuesday, Feb. 11, and she and her guests "couldn't have been more pleasant."

Jenner was joined by Renell Medrano, who is tagged in her photo at the table enjoying an omelet.

Jenner was in the area for New York Fashion Week, where she strutted the runway for Calvin Klein’s Autumn/Winter 2025 show on Friday, Feb. 7, according to PEOPLE.

Also included in Jenner's album of her East Coast stop were two photos both inside and out of architect Philip Johnson's The Glass House in New Canaan.

Locals reshared snaps from Jenner's album to Instagram, stunned that the celeb was sitting in the exact same diner they have such fond memories in.

"not kendall jenner at a diner i grew up going to back home..." one said.

Agostino has owned the Long Ridge Road diner since 1987, according to the eatery's website. Agostino's website urges guests to "enjoy the view of wildlife, turn off your phone, talk to your neighbor, reward yourself with a fresh donut, try our life changing Red, White and Blue Pancakes, our mouthwatering milkshakes made from fresh ice cream or try the unforgettable Lakeside Diner Sunday dessert!"

