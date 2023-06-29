Kelce Chugs 5-Second Beer, Pours Shots For Good Cause At Jersey Shore Bar

Kelce, a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, hosted his third annual Jersey Shore fundraiser for the Eagles Autism Foundation on Wednesday, June 28 at Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City, raising more than $380,000 for the charity.

Kelce, who was joined by his brother Travis, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, won a beer-chugging contest, defeating a Philadelphia radio host by chugging a 30 oz. beer in 5.7 seconds.

As expected for anyone who chugs a 30 oz. beer in 5.7 seconds, Kelce had to do deal with some side effects, but he was able to keep it down to officially win.

The Kelce Brothers also served up hoagies, chips, drinks and krimpets from Wawa to members of the Sea Island Beach Patrol.

