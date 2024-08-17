Kearny Man, 44, Stabbed Passenger In His Vehicle In Clifton, Police Say

Daniel Carbajal-Flores was operating a 2018 Honda when he stabbed the victim, a passenger in the vehicle, at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Russell Street just after 1 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, Clifton Police Lt. Robert Anderson said.

The victim was assisted to safety away from the vehicle by another passenger in Carbajal-Flores' car, and taken to St. Joseph's hospital in a separate vehicle, Anderson said.

The victim's condition was initially described as critical, upon arrival at St. Joseph's Hospital, but his condition was stabilized during medical treatment.

Carbajal-Flores was taken into custody at his home in Kearny following an investigation by police in Clifton. He was found to be in possession of the victim's cell phone, which was allegedly taken after the stabbing, police said.

Carbajal-Flores was charged with aggravated assault, theft of movable property, and weapons offenses.

