Kayaker Found Dead After Incident On NJ Lake: Officials

Emergency crews were called to Cedar Lake in Denville at approximately 8:20 p.m. for reports of a kayaker who “flipped over and did not resurface,” according to Meghan Knab, a spokesperson for the county prosecutor's office.

Multiple agencies responded, including the New Jersey State Police Marine Unit, Parsippany Fire Department, and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit (ESU). Dive teams and a drone operated by the MCSO assisted in the search.

The victim was located at approximately 9:45 p.m., police said. He was removed from the water by members of the MCSO ESU and Parsippany Fire Department and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The man’s identity has not yet been released. His body was turned over to the Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office, where a post-mortem examination will be scheduled.

While the investigation remains ongoing, officials said “the cause of death is not suspected to be criminal.”

