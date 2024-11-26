Kayaker, 35, Found Floating In NJ Quarry Dies

Troopers responded to the Alpha Quarry at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 24, following a report of a kayaker in distress.

Local police and fire departments located the victim, identified as Justin Lusk, of Alpha, floating in the water, Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said. Lusk was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under active investigation, and no additional details have been released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.