Kathryne Badura, Bergen County-Born Fashion Attorney, Music Lover, Dies At 38

Services were held Tuesday, July 8 at St. Elizabeth RC Church in Wyckoff.

Born in Paterson and raised in Fair Lawn before moving to Mahwah, Badura graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy in 2004, where she was an honors student, athlete, and performer, her obituary says. She continued her academic and artistic pursuits at Villanova University, graduating magna cum laude with degrees in Communications and Political Science, and later earned her law degree from Villanova Law School.

As a licensed attorney in New York and New Jersey, Badura carved out a niche in fashion and entertainment law, working with high-end brands including Dolce & Gabbana, Tom Ford, and Balenciaga. She co-authored Your Child's Career in Music and Entertainment: The Prudent Parent Guide from Start to Stardom and was a frequent speaker on the legal implications of emerging technologies.

Her passions extended beyond the courtroom. Badura was a singer, runner, traveler, and dedicated bunny mom to Oreo, Lyla, and Benjamin, according to her obituary.

Click here for Kathryne Badura's complete obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.