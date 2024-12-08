Fair 51°

K9 Unit Called To Suspicious Glen Rock Fire: What We Know

Authorities are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out in a wooded area near of Glen Rock on Sunday, De. 8, incident reporter Boyd A. Loving said.

At the scene in Glen Rock

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Cecilia Levine
The fire, reported around 2 p.m. by a resident of Demarest Street, sent smoke billowing from a small wooden footbridge in the woods, prompting a 911 call. Firefighters from the Glen Rock Fire Department arrived quickly and extinguished the blaze north of Faber Field with water-filled extinguishers, Loving said.

A plastic bottle, believed to have contained gasoline, was discovered near the fire’s point of origin, Loving reports. Police from Glen Rock and Ridgewood were seen interviewing several juveniles who were in the area when emergency personnel arrived.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Office K9 and Bureau of Criminal Investigation Divisions assisted in the investigation, working closely with Glen Rock police to gather evidence.

Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann and Fire Chief Thomas Jennings were observed directing their teams at the scene. No injuries were reported, and the investigation remains active.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Glen Rock Police Department.

