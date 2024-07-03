K9 Sniffs Out Suspect Hiding On Playground After BMW Pursuit-Crash On Parkway In Paramus: Cops

Paramus Office Slavko Bajovic spotted a white BMW X4 driving carelessly along Route 17 north near Midland Avenue around 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

A registration check found that the BMW was stolen out of Montgomery, NJ, and was wanted in two separate motorcycle thefts, Guidetti said.

When Bajovic tried to stop the vehicle, the suspects tried to flee — but ultimately crashed into the center divider in the Garden State Parkway's southbound lanes, the chief said.

Three occupants, including 20-year-old Jaheim Jordan, and 23-year-old Dion Wiggins II, both of Newark, fled into a wooded area off Century Road. Wiggins, the driver, was quickly apprehended by Bajovic, while Jordan was found hiding in the Saddle River Park playground by New Jersey State Police Trooper Fuentes, his K9 Sany, and Officer Doyle from the Bergen County Sheriff's Department.

The third suspect remains at large.

Wiggins was charged with assault on an officer, eluding in a motor vehicle, and eluding on foot. Jordan was charged with joyriding and resisting arrest. Both men were lodged in the Bergen County Jail.

