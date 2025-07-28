Fair 80°

SHARE

K9 From Bergen Helps Track Down Stabbing Suspect In NY, Police Say

Two people were stabbed in Rockland County in what police are calling a targeted attack involving people known to one another, police said. 

Police lights

Police lights

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened at around 7 p.m. on Friday, July 25, when officers were dispatched to a report of two stabbing victims in Suffern, the Suffern Police Department announced. 

Responding officers immediately began rendering aid and began a preliminary investigation.

A suspect was soon found and detained by officers from Mahwah and Ramapo Police, including Mahwah Police K9 Rino and handler Officer S. Hayes, who conducted an article search at the crime scene and eventually found a weapon believed to have been used in the attack, Suffern Police said. 

Police said the suspect and the victims were known to each other, and that there is no threat to the public. The suspect's name was not made public.

The investigation remains ongoing, and formal charges will be filed once it is complete, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE