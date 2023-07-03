JWoww, Pro Westler Beau Vacationing In Rome

The "Jersey Shore" cast member — whose real name is Jenni Farley — is apparently traveling to Rome with her fiancée, Ring of Honor's Zack Clayton.

The pair visited the Colosseum and Farley posted a photo of a cappuccino to Instagram.

Farley and Clayton have had a whirlwind relationship. They began dating in 2019 after Farley split from her husband, Roger Matthews. They split up but quickly reunited, eventually getting engaged in Feb. 2021 on top of the Empire State Building.

A wedding date has not been set.

