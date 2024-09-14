Juvenile Arrested For Making Online Threats Against Hackensack Schools

Police were made aware of the threats around 7:35 a.m. by school officials, Hackensack PD Capt. Michael Antista said.

Following an investigation, a juvenile was arrested and charged with numerous juvenile delinquency offenses. The online threat, meanwhile, is unsubstantiated.

"The Hackensack Police Department stresses to everyone, including students, to understand the ramifications of making threats, whether they are true or not," Antista said. "Making threats can have serious legal consequences.

"The Police Department and schools continue to remind all students, parents, and staff to report any suspicious or threatening activity. Threats can be reported to school resource officers or school administrators."

