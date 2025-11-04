Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Juvenile Arrested For Bomb Threat At NJ Polling Site: Prosecutor

A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a bomb threat at New Jersey elementary school on Election Day, authorities announced.

Livingston Park Elementary School

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sam Barron

At 8:15 a.m., North Brunswick police received reports of a bomb threat at Livingston Park Elementary School via a text message and responded to the location, which was being used as a polling site, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and North Brunswick Police Director Joseph Battaglia said.

Explosive detection K-9 officers of the Middlesex County's Sheriff's Department searched the building to ensure no explosive devices were present, authorities said.

The juvenile, a resident of North Brunswick, was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody by the North Brunswick Police Department and the electronic devices used in the threat were recovered, police said.

