Justice Department Sues Six States Over Voter Registration Rolls

The lawsuits target Pennsylvania, New York, and New Hampshire, along with California, Michigan, and Minnesota, for refusing to provide statewide voter registration lists requested by the Justice Department, according to the release.

“Clean voter rolls are the foundation of free and fair elections,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in Thursday’s announcement. “Every state has a responsibility to ensure that voter registration records are accurate, accessible, and secure — states that don’t fulfill that obligation will see this Department of Justice in court.”

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon emphasized the importance of compliance with federal election laws. “Clean voter rolls protect American citizens from voting fraud and abuse, and restore their confidence that their states’ elections are conducted properly, with integrity, and in compliance with the law,” Dhillon said.

The Justice Department cited the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA), the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), and the Civil Rights Act of 1960 (CRA) as grounds for the legal action. Officials said the Attorney General has the authority to demand the production, inspection, and analysis of statewide registration lists.

The lawsuits were filed Thursday in federal district courts across the affected states.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.