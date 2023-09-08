Fair 86°

'Just Take Me To Jail,' Man With Meth Tells North Jersey Cops

A Hackettstown man was arrested after he was allegedly found with a meth pipe sitting on an unmarked police car asking officers to take him to jail.

Hackettstown Police Department
Hackettstown Police Department Photo Credit: Hackettstown Police via Facebook
Valerie Musson
Officers found Cody Zeigler, 27, sitting on the hood of an unmarked vehicle at the Hackettstown Police Department around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, they said.

Zeigler remarked, “just take me to jail,” before pointing to a pipe with suspected meth residue that he put on the vehicle’s hood, according to police.

He was then arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct.

Zeigler was being held in the Warren County Correctional Center pending a court appearance.

.

.

Those suffering from substance use disorder can access hotlines and treatment directories at the New Jersey Department of Human Services’ Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services website.

