Jury Reaches Verdict On 4 Of 5 Counts In Sean Combs Trial

Jurors in the federal trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs told the court in New York they have reached decisions on four of the five charges facing the embattled music mogul, who remains detained in Brooklyn on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

The holdout count is Count 1: racketeering conspiracy, the most serious of the charges and the one that could carry a life sentence if Combs is convicted.

Combs, 5ge 55, has pleaded not guilty to all counts. He’s been in custody since fall 2024, when he was indicted following a string of lawsuits and federal raids.

A onetime Harlem party promoter who became a chart-topping rapper, record producer, and billionaire entrepreneur, Combs was one of the most influential figures in hip-hop during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The jury, which began deliberations Friday, June 27, returned to court Tuesday, July 1, to announce its progress. Prosecutors and defense attorneys are now collaborating on language for a possible instruction from the judge that would encourage continued deliberations on the unresolved count.

Here’s how the five counts break down:

Count 1: Racketeering conspiracy: no verdict yet (maximum sentence: life)

Count 2: Sex trafficking through force, fraud, or coercion (Victim 1): verdict reached (minimum 15 years)

Count 3: Transportation for the purpose of prostitution (Victim 1 and others): verdict reached (maximum 10 years)

Count 4: Sex trafficking through force, fraud, or coercion (Victim 2): verdict reached (minimum 15 years)

Count 5: Transportation for the purpose of prostitution (Victim 2 and others): verdict reached (maximum 10 years)

Combs rose to fame in the 1990s with his label Bad Boy Records and has since won three Grammys, produced multiple platinum albums, and launched businesses ranging from fashion to vodka.

He now awaits word on the charge that could determine whether he ever walks free again.

