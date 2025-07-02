Sean Combs Found Guilty On 2 Of 5 Counts In Sex Trafficking Trial

The 55-year-old music mogul was found guilty of sex trafficking and transportation for the purpose of prostitution, the jury announced Wednesday morning, July 2.

Here is a rundown of the charges and each verdict:

Count 1: Racketeering conspiracy: Not guilty (maximum sentence: life)

Count 2: Sex trafficking through force, fraud, or coercion (Victim 1): Not guilty

Count 3: Transportation for the purpose of prostitution (Victim 1 and others): Guilty (maximum 10 years)

Count 4: Sex trafficking through force, fraud, or coercion (Victim 2): Not guilty

Count 5: Transportation for the purpose of prostitution (Victim 2 and others): Guilty (maximum 10 years)

The jurors announced they had reached a verdict on all counts just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

A day earlier, the jury said verdicts had been finalized on four counts, with no verdict reached on the racketeering conspiracy charge.

A total of 34 witnesses testified in the seven-week trial.

Combs remains detained in Brooklyn on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. He’s been in custody since fall 2024, when he was indicted following a string of lawsuits and federal raids.

A onetime Harlem party promoter who became a chart-topping rapper, record producer, and billionaire entrepreneur, Combs was one of the most influential figures in hip-hop during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The jury, which began deliberations Friday, June 27, returned to court Tuesday, July 1, to announce its progress.

