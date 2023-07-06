Fair 82°

Judge Rejects Release Of Morris Man Charged With Abducting, Raping Bergen 13-Year-Old

A 25-year-old Morris County man raped a 13-year-old Elmwood Park child he held captive in his vehicle in Paterson, authorities charged.

Luis Campos
Jerry DeMarco
A judge in Paterson denied Luis Campos of Lincoln Park release, ordering that he remain held pending trial on two charges of first-degree aggravated assault and one of first-degree kidnapping, among other counts, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said on Thursday, July 6.

Elmwood Park police referred the complaint to members of the prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit on Jan. 7, the same day of the alleged incident, Valdes said.

Her detectives interviewed the victim and multiple witnesses, collected evidence, then arrested Campos on June 28, she said. He’s been lodged ever since in the Bergen County Jail, records show.

Superior Court Judge Justine A. Niccollai ordered on Wednesday, July 5, that Campos remain held, Valdes said.

