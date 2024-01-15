New Jersey 9/11 Compensation Advocate Joseph Zadroga Killed By 82-Year-Old Driver

Joseph C. Zadroga, of Little Egg Harbor, was standing just outside of his parked vehicle when an 82-yer-old driver from Absecon struck him while pulling into a parking spot around 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at Bacharach Rehabilitation at 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway, local police said.

Zadroga became pinned underneath the 2021 Grey Nissan SUV. Life-saving measures were performed, and Zadroga was rushed to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Division where he was later pronounced dead.

The accident investigation remains ongoing, and is being conducted by Sgt. First Class Kevin Welsh and Officer Kaitlyn Reyes of the Galloway Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit.

Zadroga has long been an advocate for 9/11 health compensation, after his son and NYPD detective, Jimmy Zadroga, died in 2006 of a respiratory condition believed linked to the 9/11 attack. The James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act of 2010 provides financial aid and health monitoring to 9/11 first responders.

Fellow advocate John Feal announced the loss of Zadroga on Facebook.

"Friends - To the 9/11 Community," he wrotes. "We just learned Joe Zadroga passed away. Joe was the father of Det James Zadroga NYPS the hero our legislation is named after.

"While we do not have all the details and will not speculate, we will wait for all the details. We do send our condolences and we mourn with the Zadroga family."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.