Joseph Farnese, NJ Pilot Killed In Plane Crash 'Cared For Everyone'

Dr. Joseph Farnese, a North Caldwell resident, was piloting when he crashed in South Carolina on Sunday, July 2.

In the wake of his death, Farnese is being remembered as a devoted family man who cared for everyone.

"There are very few types of men like Joe," Diana Romeo, who has known the family for 50 years, said.

Farnese decided he wanted to become a doctor after helping his brother Jackie treat his scoliosis, Romeo said.

"I can't say enough wonderfulness about Joey," Romeo said. "He loved his wife and his family. He was joyful."

As a family doctor, Farnese's patients felt loved and cared for, Romeo said. Romeo said Farnese went the extra mile to help treat her foot.

"He will never be forgotten," Romeo said.

Farnese is survived by his wife, Robin and his daughters, Nicole, Jacki and Alexa, according to his obituary. A service for family and friends is being held on Sunday, July 9 at Gaita Memorial Home in Little Falls, his obituary reads.

