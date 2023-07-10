A Few Clouds 84°

SHARE

Jonas Brother Stops By North Jersey Ice Cream Shop

New Jersey native and oldest of the three Jonas Brothers, Kevin, was spotted grabbing a sweet scoop of ice cream at a Morris County creamery.

Kevin Jonas makes an appearance at Stirling Fountain Ice Cream.
Kevin Jonas makes an appearance at Stirling Fountain Ice Cream. Photo Credit: Instagram/@stirling_fountain_ice_cream
Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories

The Stirling Fountain on Main Avenue in Stirling commemorated his visit with several selfies and a social media post on Sunday, July 2:

“Look who stopped by the shop,” reads the post.

“The Stirling Fountain is Jonas Brother approved! Come back soon @kevinjonas!”

A native of Wyckoff, Kevin now lives in Denville with his two daughters and wife.

He appeared with the band in a new segment on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in April and is hitting the road for a national tour next month.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE