JoJoFromJerz Gets 'SNL' Treatment: 'I'm In Total Shock'

Carducci was featured as a guest on "The Barry Gibb Talk Show" a popular recurring skit where Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake play Barry and Robin Gibb where they discuss political issues in between singing in their famous falsetto.

Carducci, a Hackettstown resident and mother of two, was portrayed by host Dakota Johnson.

"I cannot believe this actually happened," Carducci said on her Substack. "I’m in total shock. Total. (Expletive) Shock."

In the skit, the Gibbs sing her name before pivoting to singing about being from Australia and eating vegemite. They then ask the liberal blogger, who has more than 925,000 followers on Twitter, about former President Donald Trump's border policies, only for Barry to yell at her when she tries to answer.

Carducci said on Twitter she had no idea "SNL" was going to give her shoutout.

