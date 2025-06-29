John ‘Jack’ Schultz, Softball Coach, Dad, ALS Volunteer, Dies At 45

Schultz, 45, spent months in intensive care before his passing, according to a GoFundMe launched by his brother, Kevin. As of Sunday, June 29, the campaign had raised more than $24,000 to help cover his medical and funeral expenses.

Schultz, who lived in Waldwick and Spring Lake, was known for his cutting wit, warm smile, and unwavering loyalty to the people and teams he loved, including the Yankees, the Giants, and Don Bosco, his family wrote in his obituary with Vander Plaat Funeral Home.

A dedicated softball coach and proud volunteer with the ALS Foundation, Schultz “had a huge impact on everyone in his life,” his loved ones said. “Everything he did was with full dedication.”

“He made all the people in his life feel like family, which he loved the most,” they added. “He could brighten a dark room in seconds.”

Schultz is survived by his daughter Taylor and his former wife, Tracy. He is also survived by his siblings Eugene (Karen), Kevin, and Megan (Eric).

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for contributions to the GoFundMe in his memory. “He will be missed by many, and his light will always shine bright,” the obituary reads.

Click here to view the campaign and here for the obituary.

