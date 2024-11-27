Joey Graziadei Wins 'Dancing With The Stars:' Watch His Winning Moves

Hailing from Royersford, the tennis instructor and his pro partner, Jenna Johnson, captivated audiences from the start, earning a reputation as fan favorites. Their journey culminated in two show-stopping performances that secured the Mirrorball Trophy.

Graziadei brought his signature flair to a tennis-themed freestyle set to "Canned Heat", complete with racquet-inspired choreography that wowed both the judges and the audience. For their redemption dance, the duo delivered a polished Cha Cha to Justin Timberlake's "Can’t Stop the Feeling," earning high praise from the panel.

The pair edged out fierce competition from Alan Bersten and Olympic rugby star Ilona Maher to take the top spot.

Graziadei’s win cements his status as not just a reality TV heartthrob but a true star on the dance floor.

Perhaps one of the pair's most memorable dances was the Disney Night Samba to "Trashin' the Camp" from Tarzan.

Here are some of Joey and Jenna's other standout dances:

